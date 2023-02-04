SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Down 0.9 %

SJW stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other SJW Group news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after buying an additional 279,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 222,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6,669.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.