Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.18, but opened at $45.80. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 291,022 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 478,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,477,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

