Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 231,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 95,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

