SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,156.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.4% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,952.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,893.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,806,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,638 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

