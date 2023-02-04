Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.17

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.17 ($25.18) and traded as high as €27.82 ($30.24). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.50 ($29.89), with a volume of 4,010,966 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

