Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.17

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.17 ($25.18) and traded as high as €27.82 ($30.24). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.50 ($29.89), with a volume of 4,010,966 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.20 and a 200-day moving average of €23.17.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.