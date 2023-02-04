Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.