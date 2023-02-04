Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Southern Copper Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.19.
Southern Copper Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
About Southern Copper
Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.
