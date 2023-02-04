SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,191,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 369,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

