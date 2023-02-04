Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 3,629 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

