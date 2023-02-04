Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.11.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE TOY opened at C$36.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.04.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,783.80. In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,783.80. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,907.21.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.