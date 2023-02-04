Spotify Technology S.A. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.05.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $121.17 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $177.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.