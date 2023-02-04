Spotify Technology S.A. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.05.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $121.17 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $177.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.