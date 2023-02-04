St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,133.90

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,133.90 ($14.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,303.50 ($16.10). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,291 ($15.94), with a volume of 946,485 shares.

STJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,310 ($16.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,365 ($16.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,507 ($18.61) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,153 ($14.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,447 ($17.87).

The stock has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,898.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.90.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

