St. Louis Trust Co Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

