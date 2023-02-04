Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.56) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.12) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 821 ($10.14).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

LON:STAN opened at GBX 676 ($8.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 647.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.97. The company has a market cap of £19.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,056.25. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 431.30 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 797.40 ($9.85).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

