Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $116.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,772,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 6,339,189 shares.The stock last traded at $106.02 and had previously closed at $109.15.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

