Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading

