Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

