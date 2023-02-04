Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

