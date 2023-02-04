Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

STRL stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

