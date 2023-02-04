StockNews.com Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after buying an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

