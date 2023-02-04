StockNews.com Upgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Strong-Buy

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

CAT stock opened at $247.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

