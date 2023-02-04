StockNews.com Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Sell”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.3 %

SHOP stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.