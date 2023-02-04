StockNews.com Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Sell”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shopify Stock Down 1.3 %
SHOP stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $93.25.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
