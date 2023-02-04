Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

SRI stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $649.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

