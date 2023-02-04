Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.27

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.27 and traded as high as $25.48. Strattec Security shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 37,121 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.
