Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.27

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.27 and traded as high as $25.48. Strattec Security shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 37,121 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Strattec Security by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strattec Security by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

