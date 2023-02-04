Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $283.00 at Barclays

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

SYK opened at $283.14 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

