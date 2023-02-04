Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.47

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.47 and traded as high as $16.02. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 875 shares.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the second quarter worth $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Summit State Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 35,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at $3,275,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

