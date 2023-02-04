Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit X LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

AMZN stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

