Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $21.12. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 21,510 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

