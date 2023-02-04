Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.67. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.44 and a twelve month high of C$13.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.67.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

