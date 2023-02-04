Susquehanna Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $86.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

