Susquehanna Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

