SVB Leerink Weighs in on Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $85.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.