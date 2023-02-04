SVB Securities Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $267.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at SVB Securities from $282.00 to $267.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.12. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

