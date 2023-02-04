SVB Securities Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $267.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at SVB Securities from $282.00 to $267.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.94.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.12. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
