Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 129,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 197,427 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $15.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 155.84% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Symbotic by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

