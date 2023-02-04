Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

