T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $180.00 price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

