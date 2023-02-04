TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAGOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.96) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.31.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

