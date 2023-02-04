TC Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.03.

TSE:TRP opened at C$56.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.51. The company has a market cap of C$56.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$52.12 and a 52-week high of C$74.44.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

