Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 11,570 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.79. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77.
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
