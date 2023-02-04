Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 11,570 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.79. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

