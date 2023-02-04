Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,364 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

