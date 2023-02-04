Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,198 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

