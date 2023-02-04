Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,314 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SLM were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Stock Up 2.3 %

SLM opened at $15.14 on Friday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.



