Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,709 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cabot were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

