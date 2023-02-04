Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 37,479 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $13,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 350,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

