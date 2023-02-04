Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,373 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,069,000 after buying an additional 78,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 659,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,315,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNS opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $88.21.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 63.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

