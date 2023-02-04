Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 15,880 Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth $787,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hibbett Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $70.24 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $894.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

