Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 25,150 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 862 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,881.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 5,229 shares of company stock worth $178,975 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRST opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

