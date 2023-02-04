Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 26,641 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

NYSE HZO opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

