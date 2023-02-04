Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 48,997 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SD opened at $15.26 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $562.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.38.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 68.79% and a return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

