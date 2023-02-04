Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 9,858 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 735.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.