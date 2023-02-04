Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kadant were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $214.00 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

